Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MUT opened at GBX 867.28 ($11.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 852.45. The company has a market cap of £928.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.03 and a beta of 0.80. Murray Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 766.60 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($11.59).

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,898.70 ($20,299.67). 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

