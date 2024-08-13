Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MUT opened at GBX 867.28 ($11.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 852.45. The company has a market cap of £928.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.03 and a beta of 0.80. Murray Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 766.60 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($11.59).
Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust
In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,898.70 ($20,299.67). 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.