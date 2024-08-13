Navcoin Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,161.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008381 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 538.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

