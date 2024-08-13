Nervos Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.21 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $363.35 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.71 or 0.00591001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00104976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00253826 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070898 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,438,768,290 coins and its circulating supply is 44,736,459,405 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

