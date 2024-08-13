NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NTAP opened at $122.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $74,257,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

