Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Lowered to $3.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 302.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday.

Neuronetics Stock Down 58.1 %

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

STIM stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

