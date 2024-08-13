New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

