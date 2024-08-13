NICE’s (NICE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.91. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 149,149 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 22.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

