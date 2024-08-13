Node AI (GPU) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Node AI (GPU) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $80.26 million and $1.09 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,121,532 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,121,531.87269191 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.82896011 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,065,462.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

