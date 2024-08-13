Northland Securities Boosts Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $25.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

EE stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

