Northland Securities Cuts Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Price Target to $5.50

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 1,795,099 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 407,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
