Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

