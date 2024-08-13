Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

