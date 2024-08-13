Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Further Reading

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

