Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.