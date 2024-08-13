Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMCO opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

