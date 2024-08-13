Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NUV stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
