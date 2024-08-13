Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 3rd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

