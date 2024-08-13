Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRI opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

