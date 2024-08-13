Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

