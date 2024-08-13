Oasys Price Hits $0.0299 (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $66.58 million and $1.52 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03049779 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,326,058.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

