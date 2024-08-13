Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE OXY opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

