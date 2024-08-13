OmniAb’s (OABI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. OmniAb has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,059.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 310,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

