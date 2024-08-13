ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $45.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

ON Trading Down 1.7 %

ONON stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

