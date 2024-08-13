Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 20.6 %
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
