OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.30% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 727,505 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,445,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,871,000 after purchasing an additional 267,476 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OALC opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

