OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

