Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 30th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $924.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $37.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OBK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
