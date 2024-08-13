Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,314 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 706,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

