Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

