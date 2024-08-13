Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 6.44.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

