PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAR. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.18. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PAR Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 14.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.