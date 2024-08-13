Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of PARA opened at $10.32 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829,185 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,825,000 after buying an additional 1,028,314 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after buying an additional 527,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 225,191 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

