Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

