Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

