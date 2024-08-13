Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $530.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

