Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

