Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

