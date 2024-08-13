Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

