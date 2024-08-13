Park National Corp OH Has $2.94 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.