Park National Corp OH Has $235,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,998.33.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,901.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,664.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,625.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $1,909.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.