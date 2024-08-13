Park National Corp OH Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 764,635 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after buying an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

