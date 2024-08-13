Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

