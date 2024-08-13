Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,108 shares of company stock worth $25,464,954 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.