Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $180.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.96.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

