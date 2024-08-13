Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

