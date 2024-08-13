Park National Corp OH Sells 11,755 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 745,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

