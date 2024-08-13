Park National Corp OH Sells 121 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ASML alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $852.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $983.40 and a 200-day moving average of $954.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $336.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.