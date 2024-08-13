Park National Corp OH Sells 29,217 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.