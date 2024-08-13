Park National Corp OH Sells 609 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

