Park National Corp OH Sells 73 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

