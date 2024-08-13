Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

